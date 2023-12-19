Chaibasa (Jharkhand) Dec 19 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his paternal uncle in West Singhbhum district.

The court of Principal District and Session Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Budhram Soy.

Also Read | MPs Suspended From Parliament: With Suspension of 95 Lok Sabha MPs, INDIA Bloc Loses Two-Third of Strength in House.

According to an FIR registered on May 4, 2022, Soy and his uncle Ramrai used to quarrel frequently over a piece of land.

Soy killed Ramrai with an axe while he was sleeping at his home in Theesapid village.

Also Read | Security Breach in Parliament: Accused Planned and Strategised Everything on WhatsApp Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)