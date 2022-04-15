Muzaffarnagar, Apr 15 (PTI) A special court trying Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe cases on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a Dalit worker.

Special Judge Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Popin Kumar after holding him guilty under IPC section 302 (murder) and the SC/ST Act.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Security Deployment With Other Necessary Arrangements To Be Made For Amarnath Yatra.

According to special lawyer Yashpal Singh, Sonu has gone to Kumar's factory but did not return home.

His body was found at Ghasipura village under the Mansurpur police station area in the district on August 14, 2004, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts to Mohan Bhagwat’s Statement; Says ‘Akhand Bharat When Each Person From All Castes Lives With Unity’.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sonu was murdered for allegedly having an illicit relationship with Kumar's sister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)