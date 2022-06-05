Moga (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): A man was attacked in Punjab's Moga in a broad daylight in a market by a group of people following which he succumbed to his injuries, said a police official on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

"An incident occurred today at around 5.30 pm where 6-7 people attacked a man and he was severely injured. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Police swung into action and some people were identified. The CCTV cameras are being checked. A case has been registered," ASP MD Sarfaraz Alam said on the reported killing of a man with swords in a market in Punjab.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Pointing to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, SAD president Sukhbir Badal said "It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe."

The entire Opposition has severely criticised Bhagwant Mann's government for the violent incidents taking place in the state.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two persons were injured in a clash that erupted between two groups outside Khalsa College, Amritsar, informed the police.

According to police, shots were fired during the clash outside the college. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh reacted to the clash at Khalsa College. He said, "24-year-old Lovepreet Singh died in the clash between two groups and law and order has collapsed in Punjab but Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadda are telling police to check anti-Kejriwal tweets and take action".

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also reacted by saying that nine murders were committed in the last two days. Today, a bus was hijacked and looted by armed robbers on a busy highway in broad daylight near Ludhiana".(ANI)

