Fatehpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) A 66-year-old woman was hacked to death in Asothar area here by her husband when she was sleeping, police said.

Shivbaran Sharma (68) allegedly killed his wife Lalita in the early hours of Wednesday when she was sleeping outside their house, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Yadav said that Sharma was arrested when he was found sitting near the body in the morning.

The incident happened in a village under Asothar Police station, police said.

After a complaint was filed by the couple's elder son Babloo, a case of murder was lodged against the accused, the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

