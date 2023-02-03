Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a woman in an inebriated state.

According to police, the building construction contractor raped the woman, who worked as a labourer, after she had met him to get her wage. He also forced the victim to drink alcohol.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered and police nabbed the accused who confessed to the crime and was later sent into judicial custody.

The court has also spalled a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

