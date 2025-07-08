Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 8 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly spitting on the 'kanwar' (decorated bamboo structure) of a woman pilgrim in the Purkazi town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday evening when the woman, who was returning home with holy Ganga water collected from Haridwar, had stopped to take a rest.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters that a case was registered against the accused, identified as Usman, who was later arrested. He added that the police swiftly intervened and pacified angry pilgrims gathered at the spot following the incident.

The accused is deaf and mute and mentally unstable, his family claimed.

The woman pilgrim was provided with a new 'kanwar' brought from Haridwar to resume her yatra, the ASP said.

Police said an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to maintain peace during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

