New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A man from Bihar was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station in neighbouring Faridabad on Monday for carrying a country-made pistol and bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger was intercepted during security checks around 7 AM at the Escort Mujesar station, they said.

The passenger has been handed over to the local police who will conduct further investigation, they said. Carrying arms and ammunition inside the metro network is banned.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

