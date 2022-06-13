Mumbai, June 13: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl from Vasai was rescued from Dubai and brought back to India after her mother filed a complaint with the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate. In her complaint, the mother sought her daughter's return. The police managed to bring back the girl within three days of the application being filed.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on June 2, the woman filed an application with Sadanand Date, the commissioner of police seeking her child's return. Police officials said that the girl had flown to Dubai in April 2022 after her neighbours offered her a job as a maid on a year's contract for their Dubai house. The girl visited Dubai on a three-month tourist visa after she was offered the job opportunity. Prophet Remarks Row: Bhiwandi Youth Thrashed for Supporting Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma on Social Media.

Sheetal Shinde, the police sub-inspector, who is overseeing the case said that after reaching Dubai, the girl was not allowed to talk to her mother. And if she did then the call had to be on a conference one with her employers. Sometimes they would even eavesdrop on her conversations, the officer added.

Shinde further said that one day the girl was asked by her employers to not call her mother anymore. The distraught mother, who was worried after she didn't receive a call from her daughter for three weeks then approached the police and filed a complaint. After the complaint, the MBVV sought help from the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Delhi Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife’s Live-In Partner to Death in Sadar Bazar; Arrested.

Finally, under the supervision of diplomat Sanjay Sudhir, a rescue operation was started. A team from the Indian Embassy reached the employers' house in Dubai and rescued the girl. "The employer was unwilling to send the girl back. She was claiming that they have a contract for a year. That is when the officials stepped in and rescued her. She was flown back to Mumbai on June 5," Shinde added.

At present, the girl is not in the right state of mind and is undergoing counselling. "After she is better, she might file a case against her employers," PSI Shinde said.

