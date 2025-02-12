Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) In a joint operation with the Military Intelligence, Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly cheating two individuals of Rs 4.8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Army even though they don't meet the age criterion.

The accused, Mohit Dhami, allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, police said.

He is a resident of Uttarakhand.

According to police, a 23-year-old man from Dhule in Maharashtra lodged a complaint stating that Dhami had assured them that he could help them secure jobs in the Army even though they were not eligible to apply as they passed the recruitment age.

In March 2024, Dhami met the two men when they came to Pune to appear for the Staff Selection exam, police said.

"Dhami introduced himself as an employee at the Army Command Hospital and assured them that he could facilitate their recruitment, even though they were ineligible due to age restrictions," police said.

He later contacted them and initially asked for Rs 5,000 each. Over time, the duo paid him Rs 4.8 lakh. The duo approached the police after realising that they were cheated.

Dhami was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.

