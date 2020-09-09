Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) A man claiming to be a snake- rescuer has been arrested here for illegally keeping a saw-scaled viper and two star tortoises at his residence, a Forest official said on Wednesday.

Officials also seized a wild spider on Tuesday from Chembur residence of the accused Aman Abdul Sattar Khan, said range forest officer Santosh Kank.

He said the accused, who is a student, claimed himself to be a snake rescuer.

He was booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

