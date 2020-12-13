Sultanpur (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the husband-to-be of his lover in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena said Paramjeet killed Deepak on December 8 in Rankedeeh village.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

"Police arrested Paramjeet on Saturday based on a tip-off. During interrogation, Paramjeet said he killed Deepak as he did not want him to marry his lover," the SP said.

He added that Paramjeet used an axe to kill Deepak.

Also Read | Mumbai Film Actress Again Victim of Perverted Calls, Year After Facing Sexual Harassment From WhatsApp Caller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)