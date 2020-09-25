Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district a week ago, police said on Friday.

The girl was allegedly raped last Friday in the village under the Bhopa police station limits.

The accused, who had gone absconding after the incident, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder) and 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused took her to a nearby place on his motorcycle and raped her.

