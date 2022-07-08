Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested one person for allegedly threatening to behead suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who kicked off a controversy last month with a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking to ANI, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said that an FIR has been registered against the accused identified as Nasir under the IT Act.

"A person identified as Nasir has been arrested after he threatened to behead (suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma) in a video. A case has been registered and further action is being taken," he said.

Rajasthan Police, on July 6, arrested a cleric of the Ajmer Dargah for allegedly making a provocative statement against Nupur Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan said, "Ajmer Police arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah on Tuesday night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma."

"It was brought to my notice that Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah shared an objectionable video and an FIR was filed. He was nabbed from his house and is being questioned. It seems he was in an inebriated state when the video was made.

He is a history-sheeter," the police officer Sangwan said. Chishti is heard saying in the video that he would gift his house and property as a reward to anyone who brings him the head of Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Last month, Nupur Sharma made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. Sharma's controversial remarks triggered protests in various states and had also drawn sharp reactions from other countries.

On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal a tailor in Udaipur was killed in a gruesome manner, shortly after he alleged that he had been receiving threats over his social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. (ANI)

