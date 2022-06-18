Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was held from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 34 lakh from the Mumbai home of his former employer, police said here on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ED Arrests Appasaheb Ramachandra Deshmukh, Treasurer of SCSES, in Money Laundering Case.

Akshay Jatav had allegedly committed the theft in the home of lawyer Vedika Choubey on June 9 when the latter and her kin were away in Varanasi, a Dahisar police station official said.

Also Read | Swiggy Delivery Agent Sends 'MISS YOU' Texts to Delhi Based Woman in Delhi.

"The theft came to light on Thursday when Choubey returned home, found the lock broken and gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 34.41 lakh missing from the wardrobe. A probe zeroed in on Jatav, who is a former employee of Choubey. He was held from his native Indore. The entire loot has been recovered," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)