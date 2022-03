Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested with over 15 kg of charas in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Manzoor Ahmad Darzi, a resident of Pinjoora village of south Kashmir's Shopian, was travelling in his car when he was stopped for checking near the tourism building in Lakhanpur, leading to the recovery of the contraband substance from his possession, a police spokesperson said.

He said Darzi was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on.

