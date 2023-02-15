Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said one person was arrested for allegedly possessing one kg heroin.

A sum of Rs 27 lakh cash was also recovered from him.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrest was made during a cordon and search operation conducted by the Tarn Taran police on Tuesday.

“Yesterday in the #CASO drive based on specific Intelligence, @TarnTaranPolice arrested one person and seized 1 Kg Heroin, Rs.27 Lakh Drug money & 1 Scorpio without number plate,” tweeted Yadav.

The DGP said an FIR was registered and further investigation was underway.

