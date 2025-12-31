New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the clock struck midnight across various time zones this New Year's Eve, people and cities from different corners of the world ushered in 2026 with joy, celebrations, and even a solemn remembrance for the year ahead.

To begin with, Australia's iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge once again dazzled with its world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks -- a spectacle that drew hundreds of spectators along the waterfront. Also, this year's celebration carried a deeper resonance, offering tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting.

Also Read | 'The Last Day of the Year': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on a 'Difficult' 2025 for Her Family, Says 'We Cried a Lot' but Enter 2026 With Gratitude and Strength (View Post).

In the weeks leading up to the celebrations, Sydney was struck by a terror attack at Bondi Beach during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah that claimed 15 lives. Authorities and community leaders worked to ensure that the midnight celebrations honoured both resilience and remembrance.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006367778077565065

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu and Randeep Hooda Bid an Emotional Goodbye to 2025, Share Personal Moments of Love, Family and Growth (View Posts).

Before the fireworks began, thousands observing the festivities fell silent for a minute, holding up their mobile phone torches aloft as a symbol of unity and hope. Later, the Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit white with its pylons bearing a menorah (a candelabrum used in Jewish worship).

It is worth noting that the celebrations were held amid heightened security across the city, with a significant police presence to reassure the public and foster a sense of safety as communities came together. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivered New Year messages urging courage, compassion and unity in the wake of tragedy.

"What Bondi also showed us was the best of the Australian spirit in all its courage and compassion," Albanese said, as quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

An estimated crowd of 10,000 people flocked to catch a glimpse of the world-famous fireworks.

On the other hand, New Zealand's Auckland was also among the first major cities to mark midnight with dazzling fireworks and cultural performances.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006321666176254170

Thousands of revellers gathered around New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, to watch a spectacular downtown light show as New Year celebrations began. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also extended best wishes to the citizens of his country.

"Happy New Year, New Zealand!," he posted on X.

https://x.com/chrisluxonmp/status/2006319566453121027

Singapore also lit up with vibrant lights, with a massive crowd gathered for countdowns and cheers, as it embraced a stunning skyline show. Fireworks also adorned the Singapore skies as the country came together to celebrate the New Year 2026.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006408122919944200

In the meantime, visuals of New Year celebrations and fireworks have also surfaced from other parts of the globe, including Japan and South Korea.

As per CBS News, many parts of Asia welcomed the new year by observing age-old traditions, with temple bells ringing across Japan, where many climbed mountains to watch the sunrise. In South Korea's capital, Seoul, a bell tolling was held at the Bosingak Pavilion.

Across Greece and Cyprus, volume was turned down, replacing traditional fireworks with low-noise pyrotechnics, light shows, and drone displays in capital cities.

In Italy, Pope Leo XIV was witnessed delivering his final general audience of the year in St. Peter's Square. He also quoted the late Pope Francis as he looked back upon the events of 2025.

Preparations remain underway to celebrate New Year across the United States, especially in the wake of the New Year's Day terror attack that took place last year, killing 14 people. Heavy security has been put in place for the celebrations, and the police will also implement additional anti-terrorism measures for the Times Square ball drop.

Coming to India's New Year celebrations, major cities have been buzzing with preparations as 2026 approaches. Besides comprehensive traffic advisories, road diversions, and other restrictions, theme-based parties, festive countdowns, traditional gatherings and much more are expected to be held across the country.

In the national capital, people gather at the iconic India Gate to join the festivities. Visuals from Indian states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh showed a large crowd gathered for the celebrations.

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006409419521929553

http://x.com/ANI/status/2006400171320734101

https://x.com/ANI/status/2006399948624138493

This time, the New Year dawned first in Kiribati, where midnight marked the start of 2026 on Kiritimati Island at 10:00 GMT. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)