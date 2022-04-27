New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The police have arrested a man and recovered 3,650 packets of illegally smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 7.3 lakh from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Aamir Laeeq, a resident of Rodgran Farash Khana in central Delhi, they said.

The Delhi Police received information about the smuggling activities and constituted a team of six officers who laid a trap and arrested the accused with cartons of illegally smuggled cigarettes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the recovered cigarettes were illegally smuggled from Dubai. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Cigarette & Other Tobacco Product Act 2003 at Hauz Qazi Police Station," she said.

The police said further investigation is being done to ascertain the magnitude of the offence and to identify others involved in the racket," she added.

