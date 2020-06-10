India News | Man Held with Smartphones Worth Rs 10 Lakh in Malda

Malda (WB), Jun 10 (PTI) A man was arrested with mobile phones worth around Rs 10 lakh from near the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Sain Akhtar's house in the Chari Anantpur area and seized the phones which were supposed to be sent to Bangladesh, they said.

Thirty-two smartphones of different companies were seized from his house in the raid conducted late on Tuesday, police said.

Further investigations are underway, they said. PTI

