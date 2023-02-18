Gurugram, Feb 18 (PTI) A man allegedly duped his manager of Rs 4.5 lakh by impersonating a woman on a social media platform, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by Atul Kumar, in October 2021, Akash, one of his colleagues, texted him from an Instagram account he had created in the name of Kumar's schoolmate. Unsuspecting, he believed the text.

"On October 13, 2021, I received a message on Instagram from an ID created in the name of Saanvi who told me that Akash had given her my ID. We started talking and Saanvi proposed to me," Kumar said in his complaint.

"She told me that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her for Rs 57,000, which she had borrowed from him. Saanvi asked me to send her the amount via Akash."

She asked for money on other occasions by making excuses.

"In November 2022, she asked me to meet him but soon after I started receiving threat calls from people posing as her relatives. They told me that Saanvi was missing and that they will implicate me in false case of rape if I did not give them more money," he added.

Kumar said he later learnt that it was Akash who duped him of Rs 4.5 lakh after creating a fake ID after which he moved to the police.

An FIR was registered against Akash under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) of the IPC and section 66-D of the IT act at cybercrime, east police station on Friday.

Police said that they are conducting raids to nab the accused who is on run.

