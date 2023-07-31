New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A 31-year-old librarian died on Monday after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro's Najafgarh station, police said.

The police received information at 9.26 am on Monday that a person had jumped in front of a train at Najafgarh, a senior officer said.

The victim was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh. He died on the spot, the officer said.

CCTV footage has been checked and his family members also reached the spot. Kumar was a librarian in Uttrakhand's Devprayag. He was married and had one daughter, he said.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being done and further inquiry is underway, the police added.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, services normalised in 15 to 20 minutes.

