Maharashtra, July 31: Allegations of medical negligence have emerged following the tragic death of Sara Thakur, 12, from Jite village, who succumbed to a snake bite after being transferred to four hospitals in Raigad's Pen district. Outraged by the alleged delay in treatment, locals took to the streets in protest. According to the Times of India report, Sara's ordeal began when she was bitten by a venomous snake at approximately 1:30 am on Wednesday, July 26. In a desperate attempt to save her life, her family rushed her to the primary healthcare centre (PHC) in Jite.

However, their efforts were in vain as the attending doctor was unavailable and had even switched off his mobile phone. With no ambulance services at hand, the family had to transport Sara to the PHC in an auto-rickshaw. Upon reaching the PHC, it became evident that immediate medical attention was necessary. Palghar Snake Attack: Minor Girl Dies as Hospital Dismisses Snake Bite As Playtime Injury, Family Demand Strict Action Against Doctor.

Consequently, she was transferred to the sub-district hospital (SDH) in Pen. Unfortunately, the situation remained critical as the newly appointed doctor at SDH-Pen was unfamiliar with the appropriate medical procedure for such cases. Subsequently, the doctor referred Sara to a private hospital in Pen. Despite receiving 21 anti-snake venom (ASV) vials, Sara's condition deteriorated due to delays in administering the ASV. Cat Narrowly Escapes Snake Attack by Taking Down Charging Serpent With Single Swipe, Video Goes Viral.

Activists and locals pointed fingers at the government and private hospitals in the district, raising concerns over the alleged scarcity of ASV injections and inadequacy of ambulance services. The incident has ignited a heated debate on the quality of rural healthcare facilities and the need for stringent protocols to tackle emergencies. Civil surgeon Dr Ambadas Devmane of Raigad district denied allegations of ASV unavailability but acknowledged a delay in treatment caused by the primary health centre and SDH-Pen.

The distressing sequence of events continued as Sara was transferred back to SDH-Pen after being referred to Dr Mahajan Private Hospital for an expert opinion. Around one and a half crucial hours were lost during these transfers. Eventually, she was moved to the civil hospital in Alibaug, where she was put on ventilator support. However, when efforts were made to transfer her to MGM Hospital, a cardiac ambulance was unavailable. Tragically, Sara Thakur's life ended around 9 am upon reaching MGM Hospital, leaving her family devastated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).