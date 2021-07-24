Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A man was allegedly killed and eight others were injured in a clash between two groups of a community over bathing of children in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The trouble started when Keshav Saini and Bijender had an argument over bathing of children in a tube-well drain in Rangana village on Friday. The argument turned into a violent clash and supporters of the two men used lathis and bricks against each other, Station House Officer of Jhinjhana police station Shyambir Singh said.

He said one person was killed and eight others were injured in the clash.

The deceased was identified as Ghasita Singh, 60, the SHO said.

He said an FIR has been lodged in the matter and investigation is underway.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

