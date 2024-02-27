Idukki (Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) Human-animal conflict continued to haunt Kerala, with a man being killed in an attack by a stray wild elephant in Kannimala estate near the tourist town of Munnar in this hilly district.

Some other passengers were in the autorickshaw when the vehicle was attacked by the elephant on Monday night, police said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh BJP Confident of Winning Eight Seats in State, Samajwadi Party Fears Cross Voting of MLAs.

The deceased person was identified as Suresh Kumar, also known as Mani, an autorickshaw driver from here, they added.

Wayanad, another hilly district in the state, recently witnessed massive protests by local people due as two persons were killed in attacks by wild elephants.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Rain in Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely Today.

Various political parties announced roadblocks and other protests in the Munnar area on Tuesday, seeking intervention by the authorities to address the increasing human-animal conflict in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)