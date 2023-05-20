Pilibhit (UP), May 20 (PTI) A man was killed while his son injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree here on Saturday, police said.

George Das alias Panna Das (55) and his son Sumit Das (30), residents of Kher's farm in Neuria police station area, were returning to their home from Noida when the accident happened, SHO Udayveer Singh said.

Also Read | Dalai Lama Congratulates Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Tibetan Spiritual Leader Extends Greetings to Congress Leader on Becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Sumit, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle hit a tree on the roadside, he said.

"The father was killed on the spot while the son sustained serious injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital," SHO said.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With Tight Hug in Japan (Watch Video).

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)