Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his mother and minor daughter in their house here on Tuesday, police said.

Jagdev Singh alias Michael fled the scene of the crime and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Exit Polls Between 7 AM on November 7 to 6:30 PM on November 30 for Polling in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Quoting preliminary information, a police official said Singh attacked his 60-year-old mother Kamla Devi and his three-month-old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Morchapur village in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu at around 5 pm.

Police along with forensic teams are at the spot and further details are awaited, the official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Head Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists Outside His Residence in Baramulla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)