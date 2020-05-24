India News | Man Kills Wife After Scuffle in Kota

Kota, May 24 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife after a scuffle in Rajasthan's Kota district on Sunday, police said.

Badrilal Mali allegedly strangulated Bhanwaribai (40) in an agricultural field in Padli village and fled, said Etawa SHO Mukesh Meena.

A case of murder was lodged against Mali and the body handed over to the woman's family members after post-mortem, he said.

The deceased woman is survived by two daughters and a son, the station house officer said.

