Wahid Biryani, Amongst Lucknow's Most Famous, Serves Veg Food for First Time in 65 Years to Feed Migrants

Wahid Biryani stall in Lucknow | (Photo Credits: Twitter/Khush_Boozing)

Lucknow, May 24: For the first-time in over 65 years of its existence in Lucknow, Wahid Biryani has turned vegetarian. The change in menu is for a noble cause as the famous Awadhi cuisine outlet is offering free meals to migrants passing through the city towards their native places. Their generosity is guided by their firm belief that no person can go "empty stomach" from Lucknow. As they say: "Adab ke Sheher se koi bhooka nahi jaayega". Passengers of Shramik Special Train 'Loot' Water Bottles at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Railway Station, Netizens Raise Questions on Government Facilities; Watch Video.

The chicken and mutton culinaries, for which Wahid Biryani is renowned for across the nation, has been replaced with an select-veg dishes to feed the migrants crossing Lucknow. The dishes being prepared by them include: Navratan biryani, veg kebabs, bun makhan, mango sharbat, and milk.

Huge quantities of biscuits are also being procured to distribute among the migrants. For the last 10 days, the owners of Wahid Biryani have arranged for full meal of over 1,500 migrants.

'No Migrant Will Leave Lucknow Hungry'

The Wahid Biryani chefs and owners - despite being fasting in the month of Ramadan - strove throughout the day under the scorching sun to arrange food for the migrants passing through arterial highways. A total of four stalls are set up across Lucknow - at Agra Expressway, Sitapur Road, Shaheed Path and Polytechnic Chowk, said restaurant owner Abid Ali Qureshi.

Speaking to The Quint, Abid said, "“The migrants tell us that they have been coming from over 1,000 kms, and no one has treated them with respect, but they have come here and eaten, and that made them feel like they belong to this country."