Noida (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The Noida Police on Thursday said it has arrested a man allegedly involved in making forged Aadhaar cards that were used by criminals to activate SIM cards for mobile phones.

The accused, identified as Vishal (25), lived in the New Kondli area of Delhi and was held near a JJ colony in Sector 8 of Noida, a police spokesperson said.

“The accused edited Aadhaar cards of various people to make new cards with names and pictures of other people. These fake Aadhaar cards were sold to criminals and also used by him to buy SIM cards for mobile phones,” the spokesperson said.

An FIR in the case was lodged at the Sector 20 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), the official said.

Five fake Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession and further legal proceedings were underway, the official added.

