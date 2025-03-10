New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): One person was rescued after a portion of a building collapsed at Mahavir Enclave in New Delhi, Delhi Fire services said on Monday.

The rescued person has been rushed to the hospital. The rescue operation is underway, the DFS said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 9th Roza of Ramzan on March 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)