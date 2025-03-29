New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint inside an ATM in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Saturday.

On March 26, Kasif Qamar along with his friend Naseem went to deposit money at an ATM on Yamuna Vihar Service Road at around 2.50 am, they said.

When the two friends were inside the ATM, Danish alias Sonu barged in and robbed them of Rs 1 lakh cash at gunpoint, they said.

A case was registered under Section 309 (robbery) of the BNS and Arms Act at Bhajanpura Police Station, and a probe was launched.

By analysing CCTV footage and gathering intelligence, the team within 24 hours arrested the accused from the Karawal Nagar area, a police official said.

During interrogation, Danish confessed to the crime and based on his disclosure recovered a semi-automatic pistol and two bullets used in the robbery.

Efforts are on to recover the stolen cash, the police said.

