Bareilly (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and his brother to life imprisonment for the murder of an Army personnel in 2018.

District Government Counsel Suniti Pathak said Lance Nayak Anil (35) was shot dead in broad daylight in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh in March 2018 following an argument.

The court of additional district judge Gyanendra Tripathi sentenced Dhruv Chaudhary to death and his brother Rajesh Chaudhary to life imprisonment for the murder, Pathak said.

