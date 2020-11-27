Ballia (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for abducting and raping a teenage girl two years ago.

Special Judge Shiv Kumar sent Mohammad Hussain to life in prison for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl on December 29, 2018, from a village in the Gadwara area of the district.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict.

