New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his mother after she scolded him for consuming alcohol in north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police received information that a 60-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury.

The woman, a resident of Bawana, received a bullet injury on her left eye and was declared brought dead, police said.

"During investigation, it was found that her son Suraj shot at her in a drunken state when she scolded him for consuming alcohol regularly and coming home late in the night, ," a senior police officer said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been recovered. Further investigation is underway, they added.

