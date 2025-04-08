Ranchi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly shot a stray dog to death in Ranchi on Tuesday after it chased him, police said.

The incident happened in Tatisilwai on the outskirts of the city, they said.

The accused, identified as Pradip Pandey, was arrested after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, they added.

A case was filed against him under BNS section 25 (causing harm to animals) and the Arms Act, Tatisilwai police station's in-charge Ranjit Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Pandey allegedly killed the dog with his licensed firearm, he said.

He told police that the dog had bitten several people in the area and also chased him to bite.

