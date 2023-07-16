Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A man allegedly shot dead a girl and later killed himself in the Kotwali area of Rampur district, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday night, and a preliminary investigation suggested that the man had been in a love affair with the deceased girl, the police added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Nine CRPF Troopers Injured in Road Accident As Vehicle Rolls Down Into Sindh Stream in Ganderbal.

The deceased girl has been identified as Taiba and the man as Talib. Both of them were neighbours in the Kotwali area.

"Talib fired at Taiba's forehead with his pistol before shooting himself dead. An argument had erupted between them before Talib fired at her. The deceased girl's family members say that she was in a love relationship with Talib," Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Shukla said.

Also Read | Praveen Nishad Health: BJP MP From Sant Kabir Nagar Airlifted to AIIMS Delhi After Condition Deteriorates (See Pics).

The police officer said that the mobile phones of the deceased will be examined as part of the investigation to ascertain what led the incident. The police will also scrutinise the footage of CCTVs installed in the area where the crime has happened.

"We will recreate the crime scene. The pistol used in the crime has been recovered from the spot. The investigation has been started. We will investigate the case from all angles," the SP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)