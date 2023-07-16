Lucknow, July 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Praveen Nishad has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi after his health condition deteriorated. Praveen, the son of Nishad Party chief and UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, was admitted to a private hospital in Gorakhpur on Friday night after he complained of stomach ache.

As per local BJP leaders in Gorakhpur, 34-year-old Praveen was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi from Gorakhpur airport on Saturday evening when his condition deteriorated. Girish Bapat Dies: BJP MP From Pune Dies at 73, Breathes Last at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

BJP MP Praveen Nishad Airlifted to AIIMS Delhi:

मा० सांसद-संतकबीर नगर Er.Praveen Nishad जी को एम्स दिल्ली में भर्ती किया गया है। कुशल चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में आप शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त करें, यही कामना हम सबकी है। pic.twitter.com/iTxKSC71Rb — Dr. Sanjay Kumar Nishad (@mahamana4u) July 15, 2023

As per doctors, the MP has been suffering from pancreatitis (inflammation in the pancreas). He had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in the past too with similar complications. Jagarnath Mahto Dies: Jharkhand Education Minister Passes Away at Chennai Hospital.

Representative of the MP, Rajeev Nishad, said that Praveen was stable and undergoing treatment. Praveen had shot to fame by winning the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in 2018 bypoll on an SP ticket. In 2019, he switched over to BJP and contested from the neighbouring seat.

