New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was shot twice in his leg allegedly after he asked a person to remove his car, which was not parked properly, in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim was having 'golgappas' with his friends, they said.

Police said that they received information on Sunday at 10.07 pm regarding gunshot injuries to a person.

"During inquiry, it was found that an injured Prabhpreet Singh, a resident of Chhatarpur, received two bullet injuries in his right leg and was rushed to AIIMS," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

In the hospital, the victim stated that he, along with his friends Raman and Sujal, was having ‘golgappas' near an election office, Thakur said.

The injured asked two persons to move their car which was not parked properly. On hearing this, the accused persons got angry and one of them fired at the victim, the DCP said.

After the incident, both the accused persons fled the spot, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered. One of the accused Chetan, 22, was known to the complainant, the DCP said.

During investigation, the car used in the crime was recovered and Chetan apprehended. He is being interrogated, police said.

Another accused -- identified as Manoj (40) -- is on the run. Three cases have been registered against him, police said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab him.

