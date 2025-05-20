Ghaziabad (UP), May 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was shot dead by his brother in Painga village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Vikrant (28) was a history sheeter of Niwari police station. Thirteen cases were registered against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

After spending jail time in a case of theft he carried out two months ago, Vikrant recently came out on bail.

According to the police, he used to ask money for alcohol from his mother Poonam and younger brother Nishant (26) due to which the family was upset with him.

On Monday around 10 pm, Vikrant came home and started asking for money from his mother and when she refused, he got angry and started hurling abuses at her, they said.

Due to this, a scuffle broke out between the two brothers and Vikrant hit Nishant with a brick.

When the matter escalated, Nishant took out Vikrant's pistol and shot him dead, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The country-made pistol used in the crime has been seized and Nishant arrested, they said.

Nishant works at a gas agency in the village.

