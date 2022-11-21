Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): In a broad daylight murder, a man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Guwahati on Monday.

The deceased person was identified as Ranjit Bora and the incident took place at Panjabari area in the city.

The motive behind his murder is not yet known.

According to police, the man was shot at point-blank range in the head by some bike-borne unidentified miscreants.

Bora was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Special DGP and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said that the attackers would be caught soon.

"They will be caught, there is no question. I personally supervise the matter," Harmeet Singh said. (ANI)

