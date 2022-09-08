Gonda (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A court here on Thursday awarded a man 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl.

The court also awarded three-year jail to his father, the co-accused in the case.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the incident had taken place in May 2014.

The main accused, America, abducted the girl and raped her.

“In the FIR lodged regarding the incident, America was made the main accused while his father Tulisram co-accused,” he said.

The minor girl was later recovered.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on America and Rs 4,000 on Tulsiram.

