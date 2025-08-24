New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed following an altercation with the accused's brother in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Amit Saini (24), son of Dinesh and a resident of Behta Hazipur village in Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that after receiving information about the incident, a team reached the spot and learnt that the injured had already been shifted to GTB Hospital by a PCR van. A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Later, Saini approached Harsh Vihar police station and stated that on the evening of August 22, he had an altercation with one Aman. While returning, Aman's brother Karan allegedly intercepted him near the main road at B-Block, assaulted him, and fled the spot.

A case under Sections 118(1) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Harsh Vihar police station.

Police said teams have been deployed to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

More details are awaited.

