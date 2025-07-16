New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police apprehended a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a murder case in Haryana's Rohtak, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, a juvenile, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the June 1 murder of Anil Kumar, the uncle of Ankit alias Baba, a rival gang leader from Rohtak.

"The killing was allegedly carried out as revenge for the 2022 murder of Rohit alias Bajrang, a cousin of gang leader Himanshu Bhau, and his uncle," a police officer said.

The police noted the rivalry between the two gangs dates back to 2019 and has led to multiple murders on both sides. Four accused have already been arrested in connection with Anil Kumar's killing.

On July 14, the police received a tip-off about the wanted gang member hiding in Barsana. He was apprehended following a raid.

"He was later handed over to the Haryana Police, who are investigating the murder case," the officer stated.

