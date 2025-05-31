Bareilly (UP), May 31 (PTI) A minor altercation escalated into a violent clash in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday evening, resulting in a 30-year-old man getting killed, police said.

The incident occurred in the Kakartola area within the Baradari police station limits here, they said, adding that the victim has been identified as Arshad alias Guddu.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between two groups within a community regarding the distribution of awards during a Barawafat procession. The argument, which had been simmering, suddenly intensified, leading to a physical confrontation between the two sides.

During the altercation, a man, identified as Ameer from one of the factions, allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Arshad, leaving him critically injured, police sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Manush Pareek said, "An investigation has been launched into the matter. Police teams are conducting raids at potential hideouts in search of the absconding accused, Ameer. He will be arrested soon."

Locals rushed Arshad to a nearby private hospital.

However, despite the best efforts of doctors, Arshad succumbed to his injuries.

The news of Arshad's death triggered commotion in the area, with a large crowd gathering outside the hospital.

Police have taken the body into custody for post-mortem and deployed personnel in the area to maintain law and order.

