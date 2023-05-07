New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jatin (20) and Mohit (19), they said, adding the incident happened in the early hours of the day.

Police said a scuffle broke out between victim Jitender (28) and four others following which they stabbed him.

Information about the admission of a man with a stab injury was received from a hospital around 6 am, they said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that a reception function of Jitender's brother was organised in a temple. While consuming alcohol with his friends in a in a nearby lane, the victim slapped one of the accused when he refused to bring ‘gutka' for them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said.

Angered by this, the accused stabbed the victim in his thigh, he said.

Jitender was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was further referred to a private hospital where he succumbed owing to excessive bleeding, the DCP said.

The experts of the Forensic Science Laboratory and Crime team conducted an inspection of the crime scene and a case was registered, he added.

After checking several CCTV footage, it was revealed that Jitender and the four accused had engaged in a scuffle which led to his murder, police said.

After identifying all the accused persons, several teams were formed and three two men were arrested and a 17-year-old boy was apprehended, DCP Singh said.

Efforts are on to nab the fourth accused, he said.

