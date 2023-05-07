Bengaluru, May 7: Bus services in Karnataka's Bengaluru are likely to take a hit for two days on May 9 and 10 due to the assembly elections in the state. As per reports, commuters planning to travel intra-state or even within Bengaluru city will face delays and interruptions in services while using state transport buses. The development comes in the wake of the assembly elections in the state on May 10.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will not be operating their full fleet for passengers due to election-related trips. Hence, passengers who are looking to travel on state transport buses on May 9 and 10 will face delays and interruptions in services. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: High Voltage Campaigning for May 10 Polls to End Tomorrow.

As per the report, both KSRTC and BMTC will be deploying 45 percent and 27 percent of their fleet of buses on the roads on May 9 and 10 for election duty. Of the 8,100 KSRTC buses, about 3,700 will be deployed in various districts of the state to transport officials who are on poll duty. On the other hand, BMTC will deploy 1,868 buses for election duties. Meanwhile, Volvo and other premium bus services will run as usual in the state.

Both KSRTC and BMTC in separate statements said that "a significant number of their buses" will be given to district administrations and police officials for election duties, reports Deccan Herald. In view of KSRTC and BMTC buses being used for election duties, travellers are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Retain Power in State, Says PM Narendra Modi in Shivamogga.

Polling for the 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on Wednesday, May 10. The counting of votes and the election results of the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared on May 13. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24.

