Hyderabad (Telangana), May 21 (ANI): A man was brutally stabbed to death in Shahinayathgunj fish market area here in full public view on Friday evening. Police said that they suspect the assailants attacked the deceased after he married a woman against the wishes of her family.

According to Satish Kumar, ACP Goshamahal, a person identified as Neeraj Panwal was stabbed and later attacked by stones by four unidentified persons.

Also Read | Bridge Being Built by China over Pangong Tso in Area Under Its Illegal Occupation Since 1960s, Says India.

The police official said that Panwal sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. "He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and a search operation has been launched for the accused persons," the ACP said.

The police official said that Neeraj had got married to Sanjana, who was from a different caste the police suspect that Sanjana's family members could be behind the attack. (ANI)

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)