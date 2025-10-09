New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A 24-year-old man succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Hospital in the National Capital's Dilshad Garden, police said. The deceased worked as a salesman, according to the police.

An investigation is also being conducted from the robbery point of view, as her friend, who was at the scene of the crime, revealed that they had been robbed by some persons.

Also Read | Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Arrives in India for Week-Long Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Discuss Regional Issues.

According to Delhi Police, on October 8, information regarding an MLC was received at Seemapuri police station from GTB Hospital, wherein one patient, namely Vires (24), a resident of Dilshad Garden, was admitted to GTB Hospital with three stab wound injuries ( neck, abdomen, chest) from Dear Park, Dilshad Garden, Delhi.

A case of attempt to murder under section 109(1) BNS was registered at PS Seemapuri.

Also Read | Maharashtra Electricity Employees Strike: Power Supply in Mumbai, Pune, and Other Parts of State Likely To Be Affected As Staff of MSEDCL, MSETCL, and MAHAGENCO Call for 3-Day Bandh, Fadnavis Govt Invokes MESMA; Check Their Demands.

During treatment, the boy expired, and a section under 103(1) BNS ( murder) was added. During the investigation, it was revealed that the boy was in the park with her friend (33 years)

Earlier, a tragic stabbing incident was reported in Northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar, where an 18-year-old labourer was fatally attacked.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received at around 4:54 PM at the Police Station Gokalpuri.

Upon reaching the spot at Gali No. 6, Bhagirathi Vihar, it was found that the victim, employed at a scrap godown, had already been rushed to GTB Hospital by his brother, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two individuals allegedly assaulted the victim. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)