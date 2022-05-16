New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): A 19-year-old man, having an alleged link with the Naveen Bali gang died after being shot with half a dozen bullets in New Delhi's Bawana area on Sunday.

Notably, Naveen Bali and Tillu Tajpuriya were arrested for the alleged murder of Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom in the Rohini court in the national capital last year.

According to the police, the man died on his way to the hospital after being shot.

"As per the information, the victim had links with the Naveen Bali gang members; prima facie attack can be a result of a gang war. No information on the accused so far," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

