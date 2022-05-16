Realme will officially launch the Narzo 50 5G Series in India on May 18, 2022. The company has been teasing the Narzo 50 Series on its Twitter account. The Narzo 50 5G Series will comprise Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro 5G models. Ahead of its launch, the Narzo 50 Pro has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website, which reveals its several key specifications. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 SE 5G Launched in India; First Online Sale on March 14, 2022.

According to the Geekbench website, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is listed with the model number Realme RMX3396. It managed to score 809 points in the single-core test and 2,332 in the multi-core test. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12 OS.

2 Days to Go until you can witness the Most Powerful 5G Gaming Mid-Ranger! #realmenarzo50Pro 5G Looking forward to checking it out? Drop an emoji that best describes your excitement level💥#Mighty5GGameOn Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th May. Know more: https://t.co/hdcIA05lJ6 pic.twitter.com/xVA2PEbyjM — realme (@realmeIndia) May 16, 2022

The Narzo 50 Pro is said to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could get a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Narzo 50 is rumoured to feature a Dimensity 810 chipset, a triple rear camera module, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

